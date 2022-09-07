Fall foliage 2022: When could the leaves change color in your area?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Fall is right around the corner, with autumn officially starting on Thursday, September 22nd. Whether you are looking forward to some cooler temperatures, fall tastes, and smells, or some scenic fall foliage, we can expect to start seeing some fall color in the higher elevations of the North Carolina mountains in the coming weeks.

» Download the free WBTV First Alert Weather app for your iPhone or Android phone

Depending on the elevation, the higher elevations of the mountains start to see foliage color change as we go from late September into early October. The piedmont/Charlotte Metro area and lower elevations start to see peak color change for the latter half of October, and for Halloween.

Depending on the weather, the mountains are past peak by late October (when it’s peak for the piedmont). The piedmont is past peak by early to mid-November.

Of course, fall color can vary if we are really warm late into the fall, and also depending on if we have a tropical system come through with high winds, and/or how dry or wet of a fall season we have.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

Depending on the elevation, the higher elevations of the mountains start to see color change as we go from late September into early October. (WBTV, The Weather Company)

The piedmont/Charlotte Metro area and lower elevations start to see peak color change for the latter half of October. (WBTV, The Weather Company)

The piedmont/Charlotte Metro area and lower elevations start to see peak color change for the latter half of October. (WBTV, The Weather Company)

Depending on the weather, the mountains are past peak by late October (when it’s peak for the piedmont). (WBTV, The Weather Company)

Depending on the weather, the mountains are past peak by late October (when it’s peak for the piedmont). (WBTV, The Weather Company)

The piedmont is past peak by early to mid-November. (WBTV, The Weather Company)

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.