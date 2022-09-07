NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Elementary school in Cleveland County evacuated after gas leak, officials confirm

Bethware Elementary School had to be evacuated on Wednesday morning.
A gas leak at Bethware Elementary School caused it to be evacuated on Wednesday.
A gas leak at Bethware Elementary School caused it to be evacuated on Wednesday.(Cleveland County Schools)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials have confirmed that Bethware Elementary School was evacuated on Wednesday morning due to a gas leak.

Following the evacuation, school was dismissed at an offsite location.

Officials say that such procedures are included in school safety plans, and people at the school knew how to handle the situation.

The school is reportedly set to reopen tomorrow.

Related: District to re-evaluate after mold found in West Rowan Middle School

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A paralyzed man said he was left in Atrium Main's emergency room for several hours with little...
Paralyzed Charlotte man left with no care for almost 24 hours at Atrium Emergency Room
Breaking News
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police investigating 2 stabbings
Army Screenshot
Army in major need of soldiers, offering new incentives to recruits
Outside 'The Grooming Lady, LLC' in Lincolnton
Multiple animal deaths and violations at pet groomer in Lincolnton; former employee files complaint
Alexander Peets bought a solar system from Pink Energy but now says it isn't working. He has a...
NC solar power company faces investigation, lawsuits and hundreds of customer complaints

Latest News

An incomplete construction site will remind Rock Hill residents of the failed Panthers HQ...
Rock Hill claims fraud from Tepper’s real estate company in failed Panthers project
C.C. Griffin Middle School ESL teacher Natalia Mejia has been selected as the 2022-23 Cabarrus...
Cabarrus County Schools names Beginning Teacher of the Year
The chase ended as a foot pursuit near W. Innes and S. Fulton Streets.
Chase ends with crash in downtown Salisbury
New sportsbook opens up in Kings Mountain
Catawba County casino opens sportsbook ahead of NFL season