Elementary school in Cleveland County evacuated after gas leak, officials confirm

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials have confirmed that Bethware Elementary School was evacuated on Wednesday morning due to a gas leak.

Following the evacuation, school was dismissed at an offsite location.

Officials say that such procedures are included in school safety plans, and people at the school knew how to handle the situation.

The school is reportedly set to reopen tomorrow.

