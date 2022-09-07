Dunbar High (Rowan Co.) plans mass reunion and parade this weekend

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Former students of Rowan County’s Dunbar High in East Spencer will gather this weekend for a mass reunion and parade.

Originally named the East Spencer Negro School, which opened in 1900, the school changed its name to Dunbar High School in 1958.

This weekend’s event will include Greet and Meet at the Geneva I. Oglesby Community Center, 663 Dunns Mountain Rd, Granite Quarry. The Greet and Meet happens from 6:00pm - 10:00pm.

On Saturday there is the Reunion Parade and picnic at Royal Giants Park. The parade begins at 10:30 at the East Spencer Municipal building parking lot. This year for the first time, some of the members of Dunbar and Price School Alumni will participate in the parade together, to promote “unity in the community.”

The weekend concludes with a Gala at the Livingstone Hospitality Center, 530 Jake Alexander Blvd., in Salisbury from 7:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m.

For more information: https://dunbarschoolalumniassociationinceastspencernc.com/

