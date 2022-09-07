NC DHHS Flu
Chase ends with crash in downtown Salisbury

The chase ended as a foot pursuit near W. Innes and S. Fulton Streets.
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A pursuit in the middle of the day in the middle of downtown Salisbury ended with a crash on Wednesday.

Officials say it began around noon in the Long Street area of East Spencer. Deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office initiated the pursuit. Salisbury Police were called to deploy stop sticks as the driver continued on Long St. into Salisbury.

As the pursuit headed towards downtown Salisbury, police say the driver ran off West Innes Street to the left, striking a fire hydrant and one-way street sign at the corner of S. Church St.

The suspect then jumped out of the vehicle and ran before he was apprehended by police.

No injuries were reported.

This story will be udated.

