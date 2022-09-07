Charlotte City Council names Braxton Winston as mayor pro-tem

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte City councilmember Braxton Winston was unanimously voted in as the city’s new mayor pro-tem.

The vote took place Tuesday night during the first meeting of Charlotte’s new City Council term and four new councilmembers, James “Smuggie” Mitchell, Lawana Slack-Mayfield, Marjorie Molina and Dante Anderson were sworn in.

Winston, a Democrat, will replace Julie Eiselt as mayor pro-tem for Mayor Vi Lyles (D). Lyles won her third term in office in July. Eiselt elected not to

In 2017, Winston was named to city council as an at-large bid. Many Charlotte residents became familiar with Winston during the unrest that followed the Keith Lamont Scott shooting in September 2016. Winston was among the crowds protesting police injustice.

UPDATE: Council unanimously selects @BraxtonWinston as @CLTCityCouncil Mayor Pro-Tem. Top vote getter @DimpleAjmera endorsed his selection tonight. — Nikki Hauser (@NikkiHauser) September 6, 2022

