Charlotte City Council names Braxton Winston as mayor pro-tem

(Source: WBTV file photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte City councilmember Braxton Winston was unanimously voted in as the city’s new mayor pro-tem.

The vote took place Tuesday night during the first meeting of Charlotte’s new City Council term and four new councilmembers, James “Smuggie” Mitchell, Lawana Slack-Mayfield, Marjorie Molina and Dante Anderson were sworn in.

Winston, a Democrat, will replace Julie Eiselt as mayor pro-tem for Mayor Vi Lyles (D). Lyles won her third term in office in July. Eiselt elected not to

In 2017, Winston was named to city council as an at-large bid. Many Charlotte residents became familiar with Winston during the unrest that followed the Keith Lamont Scott shooting in September 2016. Winston was among the crowds protesting police injustice.

