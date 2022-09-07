Celebrate Library Card Sign-Up Month with Rowan Public Library

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - September is Library Card Sign-Up Month, when libraries nationwide join the American Library Association (ALA) to remind parents, caregivers, and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.

Libraries play a crucial role in the education and development of children, offering a variety of programs to spark creativity and stimulate an interest in reading and learning. Through access to technology, media resources and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams, explore new passions and interests, and find their voice.

At Rowan Public Library, patrons of all ages can find a variety of educational resources and activities. “We have library programs that serve learners of all ages and backgrounds such as weekly story times for babies, toddlers, and preschoolers; art classes for school age children; skill-building activities for teenagers; and life enriching programs for adults,” said Laurie Lyda, RPL’s Library Services Manager.

During September, RPL’s four branches, RPL Headquarters (Salisbury), RPL East (Rockwell), RPL South (China Grove), and RPL West (Cleveland), unite efforts to encourage people to sign up for a free library card with RPL. Patrons whose cards are in good standing (have fines of $2 or less) may check out circulating materials, use a lab computer or laptop, and access online collections and resources, including NC Digital Kids, Libby, and NC LIVE. In addition to standard programming, RPL is offering special programs and activities this month as well:

The Big Book Swag Bag (all branches): Patrons of all ages who check out a circulating physical item at any RPL branch between Sept. 1 and 30 are eligible to enter the Big Book Swag Bag raffle contest. The contest consists of two prize pools, one for ages 12 and under and one for ages 13. Each of the two winners will receive a themed tote bag containing fun prizes. Limit one entry per person per day. Checkout of physical material is required. The drawings will be held Oct. 1. For more information, ask the circulation staff at your nearest branch.

The Big Bookshelf Community Art Project (all branches): Stop by any RPL branch in September and add the title of your favorite book to the bulletin board “bookshelf.” Look for the nearby supply table to fill out the paper “spine” and submit your title. See what other readers in your community recommend!

Blockbuster Saturday (RPL East): Celebrate Library Card Sign-Up Month with a throwback video store rental-style experience! The first 20 individuals/families to visit RPL East on Saturday, Sept. 10, and either sign up for new library cards or update/verify the information on their existing accounts will receive a free movie night pack of microwave popcorn and theatre box candy. For more information, call Sydney at 704-216-7841. RPL East, located at 110 Broad St. in Rockwell, will be open on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Virtual Trivia Event: From Page to Screen (Virtual): Do you love trivia? Log on and play with us! Any book – including children’s, young adult, and adult – is fair game, so this trivia game is suitable for all ages. A special prize will go to the Zoom participant with the highest score. Register at bit.ly/RPL2022Trivia to receive your Zoom invite to compete. Prefer to play along without the competition? Participate via Facebook Live by following RPL @rowanpubliclibrary. For more information, contact Abby at 704-216-8248. This event will be held live on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m. via Zoom and Facebook Live.

This year, Tony Award-winning performer, actress, singer-songwriter, and philanthropist Idina Menzel (Frozen, Wicked) and her sister, author and educator Cara Mentzel, are serving as honorary co-chairs of Library Card Sign-Up Month. Idina and Cara are excited to remind everyone that one of the best places to find your voice is at the library. During Library Card Sign-Up Month, they want everyone to explore all the library has to offer, including books, access to technology, and educational programming.

Library Card Sign-up Month, a nationwide campaign spearheaded by the American Library Association (ALA) that has been held each September since 1987, is a time to highlight the supportive role libraries and librarians play in transforming lives and communities through education. Rowan Public Library, along with libraries everywhere, continues to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving community needs. To sign up for a library card or to learn more about the library’s resources and programs, visit www.rowanpubliclibrary.org.

