Catawba County casino opens sportsbook ahead of NFL season

The casino will provide agent/teller services, along with 30 betting kiosks.
The Catawba Two Kings Casino has opened an on-property sportsbook ahead of the NFL season.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - The Catawba Two Kings Casino announced on Tuesday that it opened a sportsbook at its location, just days before the start of the NFL season.

The casino provides bettors with agent/teller services with betting voucher redemption, as well as 30 betting kiosks in the sportsbook and throughout the facility.

Two Kings says the sportsbook is open 24 hours per day, 7 days per week, and that kiosks can be used at any time.

Bettors can place wagers on a wide variety of sports, including auto racing, baseball, basketball, boxing, football, golf, hockey, mixed-martial arts and soccer.

“We’re very excited to bring a sportsbook and betting kiosks to the Catawba Two Kings Casino so our loyal patrons can enjoy sports wagering,” Trent Troxel, vice president of the Catawba Nation Gaming Authority, said. “We also anticipate that a new audience in the Charlotte region and beyond will discover the casino as they come to wager on their favorite teams.”

In addition to adding the sportsbook, the casino has doubled its amount of gaming machines, going from 500 to 1,000, since it opened in July 2021.

The Catawba Nation will operate sports betting at the casino under the terms of its compact with the State of North Carolina.

