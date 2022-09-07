Bank of America offers zero-down mortgages to help new homeowners

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Becoming a homeowner is tough.

“It’s crazy right now.” Tia Fesperman, a broker with Links Realty Group said.

Fesperman is helping people from all walks of life secure their first home in Charlotte. So, her ears perked up when she heard about the new Bank of America Community Affordable Loan Solution.

“Very good marketing, it’s very good marketing,” Fesperman said.

The Community Affordable Loan Solution is for first-time home buyers. According to a Bank of America spokesperson, it’s piloted for Black and Latino communities as designated by the US Census. Anyone from any race or ethnicity can apply and eligibility is based on income and home location. And instead of looking at credit, the bank uses data sources like on-time rent and utility payments to demonstrate a borrower’s ability to repay.

Fesperman says at face value the program looks great, but she has three questions she encourages potential borrowers to ask.

First, what does your good faith estimate look like?

“What a good faith estimate gives you is APR, payments, principal insurance versus taxes, and insurance, if you have mortgage insurance,” Fesperman said.

“What’s the debt-to-income ratio? Meaning how much debt can I have and still qualify for this loan?” Fesperman said.

Finally, what could disqualify you from this loan?

WBTV spoke to new homeowner Sophia Loney who just finished the home hunting, and buying process. Her advice to those just jumping into the waters...do your research first.

“Do your research on the lenders and the builders. There is a lot of cut-throat business in the housing market I had to learn but there are some beautiful parts that you don’t have to push yourself away from it,” Loney said.

Bank of America says they are paying the down payments through $10,000, non-repayable grants.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.