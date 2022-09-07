Active police presence in south Charlotte as CMPD is attempting to serve warrant
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police detectives have been attempting to search a warrant in south Charlotte.
This has caused a large police presence near Sprinkle Lane.
Police are investigating a suspect for active warrants in the area and are asking people to avoid the area until further notice.
More details will be provided when available.
