Active police presence in south Charlotte as CMPD is attempting to serve warrant

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police detectives have been attempting to search a warrant in south Charlotte.

This has caused a large police presence near Sprinkle Lane.

Police are investigating a suspect for active warrants in the area and are asking people to avoid the area until further notice.

More details will be provided when available.

