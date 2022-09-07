NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

2 suspects, including teen, arrested in deadly drive-by

In a statement, police said the pair were arrested over the Labor Day weekend. (Source: Gray...
In a statement, police said the pair were arrested over the Labor Day weekend. (Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Police say two suspects, including a teen, have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in Fort Worth last week that left a 17-year-old and a 5-year-old dead.

Fort Worth police announced Tuesday that 21-year-old Anthony Ray Bell-Johnson and a 16-year-old male juvenile had been charged with capital murder.

In a statement, police said the pair were arrested over the Labor Day weekend.

Killed in the Aug. 28 shooting were 5-year-old Rayshard Scott and his 17-year-old cousin, Jamarrien Monroe.

Police say a person or persons in a car driving by a far north Fort Worth house opened fire on the home.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at northeast Charlotte gas station leaves one dead
Shooting at northeast Charlotte gas station leaves one dead
The crash happened at 6:13 p.m. on Sunday.
One killed in crash involving two motorcycles and pickup truck
Breaking News
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police investigating 2 stabbings
Army Screenshot
Army in major need of soldiers, offering new incentives to recruits
After closing early following a shooting incident on Wednesday afternoon, Concord Mills Mall...
Suspect injured during officer-involved shooting at Concord Mills dies, police confirm

Latest News

Fort Mill mobile home park dealing with water woes
Fort Mill mobile home park dealing with water woes
District to re-evaluate after mold found in West Rowan Middle School
District to re-evaluate after mold found in West Rowan Middle School
NC solar power company faces investigation, lawsuits and hundreds of customer complaints
Paralyzed Charlotte man left with no care for almost 24 hours at Atrium Emergency Room
The Umbrella Center in Charlotte to serve abuse victims in Charlotte by 2024