NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

17-year-old charged in fentanyl overdose death of 15-year-old girl, deputies say

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said Adrianna Taylor, 15, was found dead at a home last...
The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said Adrianna Taylor, 15, was found dead at a home last Wednesday, likely due to a fentanyl overdose.(WALA)
By Ariel Mallory and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEMMES, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) – A 17-year-old is facing charges in the overdose death of a 15-year-old girl in Alabama, according to officials.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said Adrianna Taylor was found dead at a home in Semmes last Wednesday, likely due to a fentanyl overdose.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office announced the arrest of a 17-year-old, who is being charged with manslaughter and distribution of a controlled substance.

The 17-year-old’s name is not being released at this time due to being a minor.

According to Chief Deputy Paul Burch, investigators learned that Taylor likely ingested pills that were laced with fentanyl.

Burch said he anticipates more arrests will be made in the case.

“In certain instances, they can face murder charges. It may be manslaughter because you’re knowingly selling something that could lead to the death of a person,” Burch said. “We do anticipate a number of charges on a number of people.”

Taylor was a student at Mary G. Montgomery High School, just a few weeks shy of her 16th birthday.

WALA reached out to Taylor’s family, who did not want to comment.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A paralyzed man said he was left in Atrium Main's emergency room for several hours with little...
Paralyzed Charlotte man left with no care for almost 24 hours at Atrium Emergency Room
Breaking News
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police investigating 2 stabbings
Army Screenshot
Army in major need of soldiers, offering new incentives to recruits
Outside 'The Grooming Lady, LLC' in Lincolnton
Multiple animal deaths and violations at pet groomer in Lincolnton; former employee files complaint
Alexander Peets bought a solar system from Pink Energy but now says it isn't working. He has a...
NC solar power company faces investigation, lawsuits and hundreds of customer complaints

Latest News

A gas leak at Bethware Elementary School caused it to be evacuated on Wednesday.
Elementary school in Cleveland County evacuated after gas leak, officials confirm
People were stuck in a dark airport in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday morning.
Power outage at Austin airport leads to flight delays
Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama are heading back to the...
LIVE: Bidens welcome Obamas for White House portrait reveal
An incomplete construction site will remind Rock Hill residents of the failed Panthers HQ...
Rock Hill claims fraud from Tepper’s real estate company in failed Panthers project
An UPS employee delivers packages on a snowy day. UPS is looking to hire additional workers to...
UPS hiring for the holiday rush holds steady above 100,000