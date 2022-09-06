NC DHHS Flu
Two York County men arrested for child sex abuse material

Jail Bars
Jail Bars(Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Two men in York County have been arrested for child sex abuse material, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Charles Gibson, 57, and Charles (Charlie) Gibson, 20, of Clover, S.C., were arrested on 14 total charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.

Investigators with Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) and the York County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), which led to the arrest of Charlie and Charles.

Both of them possessed files of child sexual abuse material and were arrested on Aug. 26.

Charlie is charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor third degree, which is a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

Charles is charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor third degree.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

