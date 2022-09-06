NC DHHS Flu
Two people shot, one bit by dog in reported domestic dispute

It happened at a house in the 1900 block of W. Jake Alexander Blvd., according to police.
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were shot, a third person was attacked by a dog in a reported domestic dispute in Salisbury.

The incident happened on Saturday morning just after 1:00 a.m., according to police. The location was a residence in the 1900 block of W. Jake Alexander Blvd.

Investigators say it began when a man and woman drove to residence to retrieve things at that house that belonged to the woman. The man got into an argument with the resident of the house, police said. The resident shot the other man, striking him in the back and the left forearm.

Police say the woman then pulled a gun and shot the resident in the arm. That resident then turned a dog loose and the dog bit the woman.

All three people did go to the hospital, but the injuries were not life threatening, according to police. The investigation continues and charges are likely.

