Two charged after 6-year-old killed in street race crash face Gaston County judge

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A man and woman charged after authorities say a young boy was killed during a street race faced a judge in Gaston County Tuesday morning.

Troopers say 6-year-old Liam Lagunas was killed in that crash along U.S. 74 and Sparrow Springs Road back in June 2021.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers said Donnie Cobb and Gracie Eaves were racing between 90 and 100 miles per hour when one car lost control, crashed through a median and hit a car traveling in the opposite direction.

Related: Second driver charged in head-on speed racing crash that killed 6-year-old boy in Gaston Co.

Eaves is charged with involuntary manslaughter, while Cobb faces second-degree murder charges.

On Tuesday, the Gaston County district attorney offered Cobb a plea deal, which was effectively a life sentence.

Cobb did not enter a plea during his appearance.

Eaves pleaded guilty to her charges and she faces up to 71 months behind bars.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.