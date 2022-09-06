Suspect injured during officer-involved shooting at Concord Mills dies, police confirm

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The person shot by police during the Concord Mills Mall officer-involved shooting has died, according to Concord Police.

Dominic Jeter, 23, of Charlotte, was one of three men involved in the Aug. 31 shooting, police say.

Jeter, Wuanell Hernandez and Christian Tyson are accused of stealing credit cards from a person inside the mall. When officers arrived, they say the suspects were found outside and were chased back inside.

The suspects ran into a construction area and Jeter shot at officers, law enforcement said. After multiple commands to drop the weapon, two officers fired back and struck Jeter.

Police say Jeter died at the hospital over the following weekend.

The officers were identified as Jeremy Howarth and Maria Westphal. Both are on administrative duty as part of the department’s policy.

The State Bureau of Investigation is conducting their own investigation while the Concord Police Department is reviewing the use of deadly force.

