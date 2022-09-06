NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Suspect injured during officer-involved shooting at Concord Mills dies, police confirm

The names of the officers have also been released.
The Concord Police Department asked people to “please clear the area” after officers shot a suspect.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The person shot by police during the Concord Mills Mall officer-involved shooting has died, according to Concord Police.

Dominic Jeter, 23, of Charlotte, was one of three men involved in the Aug. 31 shooting, police say.

Jeter, Wuanell Hernandez and Christian Tyson are accused of stealing credit cards from a person inside the mall. When officers arrived, they say the suspects were found outside and were chased back inside.

[PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Names of Concord Mills Mall shooting suspects released]

The suspects ran into a construction area and Jeter shot at officers, law enforcement said. After multiple commands to drop the weapon, two officers fired back and struck Jeter.

Police say Jeter died at the hospital over the following weekend.

The officers were identified as Jeremy Howarth and Maria Westphal. Both are on administrative duty as part of the department’s policy.

The State Bureau of Investigation is conducting their own investigation while the Concord Police Department is reviewing the use of deadly force.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at northeast Charlotte gas station leaves one dead
Shooting at northeast Charlotte gas station leaves one dead
The crash happened at 6:13 p.m. on Sunday.
One killed in crash involving two motorcycles and pickup truck
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard
Gabriel Davies, 16, and other teenage boy were arrested and booked on suspicion of...
GoFundMe for teen murder suspect shut down
NASCAR wanted a dedicated new facility because of the growth the organization has seen in...
Renderings: NASCAR begins work on its sleek new local facilities

Latest News

Jermaze Marquise Evans
Juvenile injured during shooting at a Dollar General in Pageland, S.C.
Troopers said the crash happened along U.S. 74 and Sparrow Springs Road back in June 2021.
Two charged after 6-year-old killed in street race crash face Gaston County judge
Breaking News
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police investigating 2 stabbings
John Pierre Jandrew was arrested in Cabarrus County after a warrant for his arrest was obtained.
Authorities make arrest in 2021 Rowan County shooting death investigation