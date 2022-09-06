Suspect charged in 2021 death of man found shot in basement of Rowan County home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities in Rowan County have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man nearly one year ago.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, John Pierre Jandrew was taken into custody for the Oct. 17, 2021, murder of 35-year-old Timothy James “T.J.” Long.

A warrant for Jandrew’s arrest was obtained on Sept. 1 and the search for the suspect ended at an address on Lentz Harness Shop Road in Cabarrus County, authorities said.

At the time of his arrest, investigators said Jandrew was out on bond for charges stemming from the shooting of a man on Carter Loop Road in Rockwell that happened in December 2021.

Long was found lying on a couch in the basement of a home on Ted Lane.

Friends told deputies they suspected Long had overdosed on fentanyl and the overdose-reversing drug Narcan was used to try and revive him.

Deputies determined that Long had a gunshot wound at the base of his neck and died at the scene. Three shell casings were reportedly found nearby.

