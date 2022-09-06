NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Suspect charged in 2021 death of man found shot in basement of Rowan County home

Friends told deputies they suspected the victim had overdosed on fentanyl and the overdose-reversing drug Narcan was used to try and revive him.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities in Rowan County have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man nearly one year ago.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, John Pierre Jandrew was taken into custody for the Oct. 17, 2021, murder of 35-year-old Timothy James “T.J.” Long.

A warrant for Jandrew’s arrest was obtained on Sept. 1 and the search for the suspect ended at an address on Lentz Harness Shop Road in Cabarrus County, authorities said.

At the time of his arrest, investigators said Jandrew was out on bond for charges stemming from the shooting of a man on Carter Loop Road in Rockwell that happened in December 2021.

Long was found lying on a couch in the basement of a home on Ted Lane.

Friends told deputies they suspected Long had overdosed on fentanyl and the overdose-reversing drug Narcan was used to try and revive him.

Deputies determined that Long had a gunshot wound at the base of his neck and died at the scene. Three shell casings were reportedly found nearby.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at northeast Charlotte gas station leaves one dead
Shooting at northeast Charlotte gas station leaves one dead
The crash happened at 6:13 p.m. on Sunday.
One killed in crash involving two motorcycles and pickup truck
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard
NASCAR wanted a dedicated new facility because of the growth the organization has seen in...
Renderings: NASCAR begins work on its sleek new local facilities
Officer-involved shooting on Stoney Oaks Drive in Gaston County
Officers fire at suspect after man held at gunpoint in Gaston County

Latest News

It happened at a house in the 1900 block of W. Jake Alexander Blvd., according to police.
Two people shot, one bit by dog in reported domestic dispute
Grand Money lottery ticket
Gaston County man wins $2 million on scratch-off
Jalin Michael Jones
Man accused of kidnapping baby while stealing car arrested, deputies say
This 272 acre conservation project was made possible through a donated easement by Ralph and...
272 acres permanently conserved in Hoke County by Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust