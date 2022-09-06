Rowan County Public Health to hold Town Hall on Monkeypox

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County Public Health, along with various community partners, is hosting a hybrid Monkeypox Town Hall on Wednesday September 7th from 5:30 to 7 pm at Rowan County DSS (1813 East Innes Street).

This event, which includes a panel of members/staff from Healthy Rowan, Livingstone College, Novant Health, Salisbury Pride, Appalachian State University’s Public Health Department, and YSUP, will address the global issue of Monkeypox and what can be done to prevent the community spread of this virus.

Discussion topics will include:

Prevention and transmission of Monkeypox

Vaccines and vaccination criteria

At-risk populations

Monkeypox and health equity

If you are interested, you can submit any questions you wish to have answered during the town hall to https://tinyurl.com/MpoxQandA.

The Town Hall is open to the public. It will also be live streamed on YouTube by using the following link https://tinyurl.com/RowanMonkeypox2022.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.