Rain isn’t over yet; First Alert declared for the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Muggy and very warm weather will dominate the forecast today and tomorrow with only isolated showers and storms in the forecast.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds, few PM thunderstorms

Wednesday: Very warm and humid, isolated thunderstorms

First Alert Weekend: Periods of rain and storms, wet outlook

Mostly cloudy today with just a few showers and storms in the forecast for this afternoon and evening. High temperatures will soar back into the upper 80s with heat index values in the 90s. Overnight lows will drop to the upper 60s.

Wednesday will have a similar setup with high temperatures in the upper 80s and isolated PM showers/storms. Overnight, showers will be possible throughout the metro area with temperatures falling to the upper 60s.

Very warm and muggy today and tomorrow with a few showers and storms in the forecast. Better rain chances come Saturday - Monday with periods of rain and storms! pic.twitter.com/A0nnH0Y4tL — Bekah Birdsall (@WeatherBBird) September 6, 2022

Cooler and less humid Thursday and Friday with isolated storms possible and temperatures in the low 80s.

Starting Saturday into early next week, the outlook looks unsettled and wet with periods of rain and storms. It’s too early to tell when most of the rain will occur, but as model data gets more consistent, our forecast confidence will go up! High temperatures will linger near 80 degrees through the weekend.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great Tuesday!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.