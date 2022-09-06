Rain chances low for the week before a First Alert for more rounds of weekend showers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Low clouds during the morning hours will give way to some sunshine this afternoon as a westerly breeze kicks in.

Warming back up today, lower rain chances too

Isolated storms Wednesday, drier late-week

First Alert: More rounds of rain this weekend

With more sunshine, temperatures will rebound back into the upper 80s today, a little above average for this time of the year. A stray late-day shower or thunderstorm, but rain chances overall are much lower today.

Cloud cover following rain yesterday & overnight around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area will hold tough through the morning hours today but should break for some sunshine this afternoon. Much warmer today as well with highs well into the 80s. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/BFONNOnKj7 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) September 6, 2022

Partly cloudy and mild overnight with patchy fog and lows in the upper 60s.

Scattered showers and storms are possible Wednesday as a weak front approaches from the north; highs will be back in the mid to upper 80s.

The end of the work week looks dry for now, with even lower humidity Thursday and Friday, and highs in the lower 80s.

Rain chances will be much lower around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area over the next several days, but they will - unfortunately - ramp back up as we move into the coming weekend. Some model data suggest at least parts of the weekend could be quite wet. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/n5xEHvzVQQ — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) September 6, 2022

Looking ahead, an unsettled pattern appears to be shaping up for the weekend. We still have plenty of time to fine-tune the forecast, but a First Alert has been added to the weekend, as outdoor plans could be disrupted by rain. With clouds and possible rain, highs on both Saturday and Sunday may struggle to get back to near 80 degrees.

Rain chances look to increase again as we move into the weekend around the @wbtv_news area, so a FIRST ALERT is now in place for both Saturday & Sunday. It may not be a total washout around #CLT, but rain will more than likely interrupt outdoor plans. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/VMe9znhlWq — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) September 6, 2022

Tropical Update: There are two named storms in the Atlantic and one area to watch over the next two to five days. Hurricane Danielle continues to weaken as Tropical Storm Earl is forecast to become a major hurricane later this week. No local impacts are expected, but there will likely be large swells, rough surf and a rip current threat along the Carolina beaches Wednesday through the weekend.

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

