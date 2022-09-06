NC DHHS Flu
Power outage impacting hundreds of customers in northeast Charlotte

Duke Energy officials said the outage was first reported shortly after 4:30 a.m.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A power outage in northeast Charlotte has left hundreds in the dark early Tuesday morning.

According to Duke Energy, the outage is impacting approximately 803 customers in the area of North Tryon Street and Old Concord Road.

Duke Energy officials said the outage was first reported shortly after 4:30 a.m.

The estimated restoration time is 9:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

