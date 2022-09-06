NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Man survives 11 days floating on ocean in freezer

Romualdo Macedo Rodrigues was on a fishing trip in August when his boat sank. As it went down,...
Romualdo Macedo Rodrigues was on a fishing trip in August when his boat sank. As it went down, he saw the floating cooler and jumped inside. He survived for 11 days before being rescued.(Source: Record TV via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Brazilian man floated in a freezer in the ocean for 11 days, surviving without food or water, before being rescued.

Romualdo Macedo Rodrigues told Record TV he was on a fishing trip in August when his boat sank off the coast of northern Brazil. As it went down, he saw the floating cooler and jumped inside.

“I was desperate. I thought my end was coming. But thanks God, God gave me one more chance,” he told Record TV.

Rodrigues said he had no food or water. At times, sharks surrounded him as he floated in the ocean.

But 11 days after his boat went down, a group of fishermen found Rodrigues off the coast of Suriname. He was treated at a hospital.

“I was born again. I thought I wouldn’t be telling this story, but I’m back here,” he said. “That freezer was God in my life. The only thing I had was the freezer. It was a miracle.”

Officials detained Rodrigues for a few days because he didn’t have proper documentation, but he is now back home with his family in Brazil.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at northeast Charlotte gas station leaves one dead
Shooting at northeast Charlotte gas station leaves one dead
The crash happened at 6:13 p.m. on Sunday.
One killed in crash involving two motorcycles and pickup truck
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard
NASCAR wanted a dedicated new facility because of the growth the organization has seen in...
Renderings: NASCAR begins work on its sleek new local facilities
Officer-involved shooting on Stoney Oaks Drive in Gaston County
Officers fire at suspect after man held at gunpoint in Gaston County

Latest News

Wrapping up busy Labor Day travel weekend
Wrapping up busy Labor Day travel weekend
Midnight Diner officially shuts it doors in South End
Army in major need of soldiers, offering new incentives to recruits
Neighbors describe scary situation surrounding Gaston County police shooting