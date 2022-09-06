Juvenile injured during shooting at a Dollar General in Pageland, S.C.

PAGELAND, S.C. (WBTV) - A juvenile was shot and a man arrested after an argument broke out Saturday at a Dollar General in Pageland, S.C.

Officers say the shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. at the store on South Van Lingle Mungo Boulevard.

According to investigators, 23-year-old Jermaze Marquise Evans and a juvenile were exchanging words when they both pulled guns out and started firing.

The store had six other people inside when the shooting happened and none of them were injured.

A hospital called police a short time later saying they had a juvenile come in with a gunshot wound.

Police arrested Evans without any incident. He was charged with attempted murder, six counts of assault and battery first degree, unlawful carrying of a pistol and discharging a firearm in town limits.

Police say after the juvenile is released, they will receive the same charges.

