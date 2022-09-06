NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Judge rules firing squad, electric chair unconstitutional in South Carolina

The renovated Capital Punishment Facility as seen from the witness room. The firing squad chair...
The renovated Capital Punishment Facility as seen from the witness room. The firing squad chair is on the left. The covered chair is the electric chair, which does not move.(SC Dept. of Corrections)
By Nevin Smith and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A Richland County judge ruled Tuesday that firing squads and the use of the electric chair are unconstitutional in South Carolina.

Judge Jocelyn Newman ruled in the case involving four death row inmates against the State of South Carolina. She granted declaratory and injunctive relief for the inmates, writing:

“In 2021, South Carolina turned back the clock and became the only state in the country in which a person may be forced into the electric chair if he refuses to elect how he will die. In doing so, the General Assembly ignored advances in scientific research and evolving standards of humanity and decency.”

Newman’s ruling found the state’s use of firing squads and electrocution is in violation of the South Carolina Constitution and its prohibition on cruel, corporal or unusual punishments. It additionally said the state is permanently prevented from executing the inmates by electrocution or firing squad.

One of the inmates in the lawsuit, Richard Bernard Moore, was scheduled earlier in the year to be the first person executed by firing squad in the state after the legislature added the option for prisoner executions. Through legal appeals, Moore’s execution was delayed while the court considered the case.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at northeast Charlotte gas station leaves one dead
Shooting at northeast Charlotte gas station leaves one dead
The crash happened at 6:13 p.m. on Sunday.
One killed in crash involving two motorcycles and pickup truck
Breaking News
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police investigating 2 stabbings
Army Screenshot
Army in major need of soldiers, offering new incentives to recruits
After closing early following a shooting incident on Wednesday afternoon, Concord Mills Mall...
Suspect injured during officer-involved shooting at Concord Mills dies, police confirm

Latest News

District to re-evaluate after mold found in West Rowan Middle School
District to re-evaluate after mold found in West Rowan Middle School
Fort Mill mobile home park dealing with water woes
Fort Mill mobile home park dealing with water woes
NC solar power company faces investigation, lawsuits and hundreds of customer complaints
Paralyzed Charlotte man left with no care for almost 24 hours at Atrium Emergency Room
The Umbrella Center in Charlotte to serve abuse victims in Charlotte by 2024