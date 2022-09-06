Investigators: Former teacher accused of rape continued to go to juvenile’s home after arrest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A former Iredell County teacher is facing 27 new counts since her original arrest in August for statutory rape.

Elizabeth Bailey, 36, was charged by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 1 with felony statutory rape of a person who is 15 years old or younger, felony indecent liberties with a minor and felony sexual activity with a student while she was a science teacher at Northview Academy (formerly Pressly School).

She was first given a $75,000 secured bond and placed on house arrest. She was told to stay away from the juvenile.

More charges were taken out a week later, including felony statutory rape of a child under 15 and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor after investigators received more information about her involvement with the student.

She was given an additional $50,000 bond.

By Sept. 9, Bailey was given an additional 27 counts. She received nine counts each of misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor, felony violation of a pre-trial release conditions and felony intimidating or interfering with a state witness.

Investigators say Bailey went to the juvenile’s home nine times since her arrest on Aug. 1.

She was given an $800,000 bond.

More charges may follow, according to deputies.

