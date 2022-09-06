NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Investigators: Former teacher accused of rape continued to go to juvenile’s home after arrest

Her original bond release conditions included staying away from the juvenile.
By Brandy Beard
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A former Iredell County teacher is facing 27 new counts since her original arrest in August for statutory rape.

Elizabeth Bailey, 36, was charged by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 1 with felony statutory rape of a person who is 15 years old or younger, felony indecent liberties with a minor and felony sexual activity with a student while she was a science teacher at Northview Academy (formerly Pressly School).

She was first given a $75,000 secured bond and placed on house arrest. She was told to stay away from the juvenile.

More charges were taken out a week later, including felony statutory rape of a child under 15 and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor after investigators received more information about her involvement with the student.

She was given an additional $50,000 bond.

By Sept. 9, Bailey was given an additional 27 counts. She received nine counts each of misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor, felony violation of a pre-trial release conditions and felony intimidating or interfering with a state witness.

Investigators say Bailey went to the juvenile’s home nine times since her arrest on Aug. 1.

She was given an $800,000 bond.

More charges may follow, according to deputies.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Statesville teacher charged with rape, placed on house arrest after $75K bond

More charges announced for Statesville teacher charged with statutory rape

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at northeast Charlotte gas station leaves one dead
Shooting at northeast Charlotte gas station leaves one dead
The crash happened at 6:13 p.m. on Sunday.
One killed in crash involving two motorcycles and pickup truck
Breaking News
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police investigating 2 stabbings
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard
Gabriel Davies, 16, and other teenage boy were arrested and booked on suspicion of...
GoFundMe for teen murder suspect shut down

Latest News

Jail Bars
Two York County men arrested for child sex abuse material
CMPD searching for suspect in north Charlotte homicide
CMPD searching for man that might have info about north Charlotte homicide
After closing early following a shooting incident on Wednesday afternoon, Concord Mills Mall...
Suspect injured during officer-involved shooting at Concord Mills dies, police confirm
Jermaze Marquise Evans
Juvenile injured during shooting at a Dollar General in Pageland, S.C.