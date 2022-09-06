NC DHHS Flu
Gaston County man wins $2 million on scratch-off

The lucky ticket was purchased on South New Hope Road.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Joice Hardin Jr. of Gastonia tried his luck on a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize.

Hardin bought his lucky Grand Money ticket from Times Turnaround on South New Hope Road in Gastonia.

When Hardin arrived at lottery headquarters to collect his prize, he had a decision to make. He could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million. He chose the lump-sum amount of $1.2 million and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $852,126.

[Couple’s dogs chew up their winning lottery ticket]

The Grand Money game debuted last September with four top prizes of $2 million and six $100,000 prizes. One $2 million prize and two $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

For more information, visit nclottery.com.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

