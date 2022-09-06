Gaston County man wins $2 million on scratch-off

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Joice Hardin Jr. of Gastonia tried his luck on a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize.

Hardin bought his lucky Grand Money ticket from Times Turnaround on South New Hope Road in Gastonia.

When Hardin arrived at lottery headquarters to collect his prize, he had a decision to make. He could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million. He chose the lump-sum amount of $1.2 million and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $852,126.

The Grand Money game debuted last September with four top prizes of $2 million and six $100,000 prizes. One $2 million prize and two $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

