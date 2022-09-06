First Alert: Rain chances increase for this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Isolated rain showers and storms are possible tonight through Friday, with more widespread rain and storm chances for the weekend. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 80s through Friday, and around 80 degrees for the weekend.

Wednesday: Upper 80s for the piedmont and lower 70s for the mountains.

Isolated rain or storm possible Wednesday through Friday.

First Alert: Widespread rain showers and storms for the weekend.

A weak cold front will move across the Carolinas overnight into early Wednesday, with overnight low temperatures around 70 degrees for the piedmont, and around 60 degrees for the mountains.

Weekend Forecast (WBTV)

Isolated rain and a few storms are possible for Wednesday, with afternoon high temperatures ranging from the upper 80s for the piedmont to the lower 70s in the mountains.

Thursday and Friday will feature isolated storms, with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 80s for the piedmont, and lower 70s for the mountains.

FIRST ALERT: A better chance for scattered rain and storms will be possible for this weekend, with afternoon high temperatures around 80 degrees. Stay tuned to more WBTV Weather updates through the week, as rain chances could impact weekend outdoor activities, such at Charlotte FC’s match at 1pm Saturday, and the Carolina Panthers game at 1pm on Sunday.

Isolated to scattered rain and storms linger into early next week, with high temperatures in the lower 80s.

Tropical Update: Hurricane Danielle will move into the northern Atlantic Ocean, and could even have impacts for Great Britain into early next week. We are also closely watching Tropical Storm Earl, which is forecasted to become a hurricane this week, and a major hurricane by the end of the week. Tropical Storm Early may impacts for Bermuda, yet is not expected to have impacts for the U.S. We are also closely monitoring two weather disturbances that are moving off the continent of Africa, and could become tropical in the coming days.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Keep your umbrella with you this weekend!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.