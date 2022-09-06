Exercise is Medicine On-Campus comes to Catawba College

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba College is excited to launch an Exercise is Medicine® program. Catawba joins 196 other colleges and universities in the United States recognized as an Exercise is Medicine® On-Campus (EIM-OC) campus.

The Exercise is Medicine® program is a global health initiative managed by the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM). Its goal is to make physical activity assessment and promotion accessible for people everywhere, and of all abilities. Exercise is Medicine® is committed to the belief that physical activity promotes optimal health and is integral in the prevention and treatment of many medical conditions.

ACSM’s EIM-OC initiative calls upon universities and colleges to promote physical activity among students, faculty, and staff by engaging in on-campus events, as well as off-campus events to assist in improving the health and wellness of the citizens of the Salisbury community through physical activity. Catawba College plans on doing this by making movement a part of

the daily campus culture, assessing physical activity at every student health visit, and providing the tools necessary to strengthen healthy physical activity habits that can last a lifetime.

“Dr. Ryan Fairall has come to Catawba and in just his first year, has brought Exercise is Medicine® On-Campus to Catawba College,” said Dr. James Hand, Dean of Catawba’s School of Health and Human Performance. “The EIM-OC leadership team is working together to make Catawba, and her students, faculty, and staff, a holistically healthier environment.”

Catawba’s EIM-OC Leadership Team consists of Catawba College faculty from the School of Health Sciences and Human Performance and staff from the College’s Wellness and Intramural Sports program. They will be working together to host events throughout the academic year. The goal will be to get all members of the Catawba family up and moving to assist in improving our physical and mental health and wellbeing, as well as decrease the risk of diseases and conditions associated with a sedentary lifestyle, such as obesity, metabolic syndrome, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, low back pain, type 2 diabetes, some cancers, depression, anxiety, dementia, and Alzheimer’s.

For more information on Catawba College’s EIM-OC program, please contact Dr. Ryan R. Fairall at rfairall22@catawba.edu or visit their webpage at https://www.exerciseismedicine.org/eim-in-action/eim-on-campus/.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.