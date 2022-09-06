NC DHHS Flu
District to re-evaluate after mold found in West Rowan Middle School

It was tested and results came back on Aug. 22, after kids were already in classrooms.
Students there have been learning remotely since Aug. 22 after mold found in the HVAC system forced them to go online.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials with the Rowan-Salisbury School System are scheduled to re-evaluate conditions Tuesday at West Rowan Middle School, which has been closed to students.

Students there have been learning remotely since Aug. 22 after mold found in the HVAC system forced them to go online.

District leaders discovered it on Aug. 3. It was tested and results came back on Aug. 22, after kids were already in classrooms.

That’s when they triggered the remote learning plan. It was extended until at least Sept. 9, which is Friday.

This particular mold can cause health effects and the school is being cleaned and sanitized. Here is what Chief Operating Officer Anthony Vann told board members during a meeting last month.

“They clean facilities in this situation; they clean ductwork,” chief operating officer Anthony Vann told school board members during a meeting last month. “We have a professional company doing that and prior to anyone going back to the building, we will have extensive retesting to make sure there are no longer any issues in the building.”

On Tuesday, district officials will re-evaluate the building and issue another update.

Check back with WBTV for updates as they come in.

