NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

CMPD searching for man that might have info about north Charlotte homicide

CMPD searching for suspect in north Charlotte homicide
CMPD searching for suspect in north Charlotte homicide(CMPD)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a man that might have information about a homicide that took place in north Charlotte.

On Monday night, 28-year-old Rahmiek Brown was found shot and killed on West Sugar Creek Road, near W.T. Harris Boulevard.

CMPD released photos of a man at a Circle K gas station at the location of the shooting.

CMPD’s Homicide Unit is just looking to speak with this individual at this time.

The man pictured is Black, wearing a Los Angeles Dodgers hat and a white t-shirt with black shorts. A black car is also pictured that he was driving.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak to a detective.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at northeast Charlotte gas station leaves one dead
Shooting at northeast Charlotte gas station leaves one dead
The crash happened at 6:13 p.m. on Sunday.
One killed in crash involving two motorcycles and pickup truck
Breaking News
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police investigating 2 stabbings
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard
Gabriel Davies, 16, and other teenage boy were arrested and booked on suspicion of...
GoFundMe for teen murder suspect shut down

Latest News

After closing early following a shooting incident on Wednesday afternoon, Concord Mills Mall...
Suspect injured during officer-involved shooting at Concord Mills dies, police confirm
Jermaze Marquise Evans
Juvenile injured during shooting at a Dollar General in Pageland, S.C.
Troopers said the crash happened along U.S. 74 and Sparrow Springs Road back in June 2021.
Two charged after 6-year-old killed in street race crash face Gaston County judge
Breaking News
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police investigating 2 stabbings