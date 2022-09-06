CMPD searching for man that might have info about north Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a man that might have information about a homicide that took place in north Charlotte.

On Monday night, 28-year-old Rahmiek Brown was found shot and killed on West Sugar Creek Road, near W.T. Harris Boulevard.

CMPD released photos of a man at a Circle K gas station at the location of the shooting.

CMPD’s Homicide Unit is just looking to speak with this individual at this time.

The man pictured is Black, wearing a Los Angeles Dodgers hat and a white t-shirt with black shorts. A black car is also pictured that he was driving.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak to a detective.

