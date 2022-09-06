Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police investigating 2 stabbings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning following stabbings in north and south Charlotte.

One of the incidents happened off Ballantyne Commons Parkway, close to the intersection of Providence Promenade Drive.

The other stabbing took place on Braveheart Lane, a neighborhood off Oakdale Road.

According to Medic, both people taken to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries.

