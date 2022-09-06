NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police investigating 2 stabbings

Police are still investigating what led up to the stabbings.
By Brandy Beard
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning following stabbings in north and south Charlotte.

One of the incidents happened off Ballantyne Commons Parkway, close to the intersection of Providence Promenade Drive.

The other stabbing took place on Braveheart Lane, a neighborhood off Oakdale Road.

[Student killed, another injured in stabbing at N.C. high school]

According to Medic, both people taken to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries.

These are developing situations. Check back with WBTV for more information, or download the free WBTV app.

