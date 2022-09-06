Charlotte gas prices fall more than 6 cents over past week

NC DHHS Flu
By WBTV Web Staff
Sep. 6, 2022
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Charlotte fell 6.3 cents over the last week, sitting at $3.50 as of Tuesday, officials said.

That’s according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 665 stations. It represents the twelth straight week of declines.

The price is 32 cents lower than the previous 10-year high of $3.82 a gallon on Sept. 6, 2012.

Gas prices in Charlotte are 36.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand at 57.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy analysts said. The cheapest station in the city is $3.17 per gallon as of Sept. 5 while the most expensive is $4.59 a gallon, a difference of $1.42 per gallon.

Check out the Charlotte area’s lowest gas prices here.

The price of diesel has declined 2 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.02 per gallon, analysts said. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.75 a gallon as of Tuesday, according to GasBuddy.

In North Carolina, the average price of a gallon of gas was $3.46, down 6.3 cents from last week’s $3.52 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

“The national average has declined for 12 straight weeks, the longest tally since 2018, and it could soon eclipse that mark if we see two more weeks of decline. Though, that may be more challenging given OPEC’s decision yesterday to cut oil production,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “For now, price movements will be contingent on where you are, with California seeing some minor increases, while the Great Lakes could see an upward move as BP’s refinery outage has had an impact on supplies. In the Gulf and Rockies, prices may continue to fall, so a very mixed bag for motorists in the week ahead. In addition, there are several disturbances in the Atlantic to keep an eye on, but we do switch back to cheaper winter gasoline in just over a week which should provide some additional relief.”

