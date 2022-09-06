Army in major need of soldiers, offering new incentives to recruits

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The U.S. Army says it desperately needs more soldiers, and that it’s facing the most challenging recruitment time in decades. As a result, the U.S. Army is offering major financial incentives to new recruits.

The U.S. Army says this is about recruiting the right people who are able and qualified while trying to tackle the lack of applications coming in. The pandemic has shown employment issues in almost every industry and turns out that the U.S. Army is no different.

It’s a job that comes with high honor and high praise.

“It’s more of like, following in my dad’s footsteps,” future soldier Brandon Moats said.

But as of late, the Department of Defense, most specifically, the U.S. Army, says it is struggling to find men and women to serve the country.

Also Read: Student loan forgiveness will not be taxed in South Carolina, SCDOR says

In a July memo, Army leaders say, they are facing the most challenges in recruiting soldiers in nearly 50 years.

Not only did they end the fiscal year with a little over 466,000 soldiers, 20,000 shie of their target, but say they expect to lose more by July of next year.

“And it has been a challenge.”

Dalcus Sparks spearheads recruitment in Charlotte.

“For a while, it didn’t feel like a team for the whole country when the pandemic was going,” Sparks said.

He said the problem is that private-sector competitors can offer more, and that COVID-19 created major roadblocks to typical in-person recruitment efforts.

“...because of the ability to truly get into schools, talk to more applicants whether it’s career fairs, professional sporting events...”

But Sparks says despite current standings, he’s optimistic. Not only is the Army bumping up bonuses to keep soldiers... but trying to entice new recruits like Brandon Moats by offering up to $50,000 enlistment bonuses for those willing to ship out quickly, and the choice of where to station, depending on your qualifications.

“If they’re interested at all and want to go to a specific area, now’s the time to enlist.”

“Fort Bragg would be the place I’m closest to home.”

As for Moats...

“I’m ready to go!”

He’s on his way to basic training next week.

The U.S. Army says if you have questions, you can reach out to their office in Charlotte. You can also visit their website.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.