App State’s Brice named Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week

Chase Brice has been named the Sun Belt Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week following a...
Chase Brice has been named the Sun Belt Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week following a record-breaking performance from the App State quarterback in a season-opening thriller against North Carolina.(WBTV)
By App. State Athletics Communications
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
This press release provided by App State Athletics Communications

BOONE, N.C. — Chase Brice has been named the Sun Belt Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week following a record-breaking performance from the App State quarterback in a season-opening thriller against North Carolina.

Brice set a school record with six touchdown passes while completing 25 of 36 throws for a career-high 361 yards in the 63-61 loss to North Carolina. In the fourth quarter alone, he guided App State to 40 points by passing for 203 yards with four touchdowns, including TD passes covering 28 and 26 yards in the final 31 seconds.

Brice, whose previous high was four touchdown passes, broke the App State record of five held previously by five quarterbacks: Taylor Lamb, DeAndre Presley, Armanti Edwards, Richie Williams and Pat Murphy (twice). Lamb had accomplished that feat most recently in a win against Savannah State.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

