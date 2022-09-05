NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Student loan forgiveness will not be taxed in South Carolina, SCDOR says

More democrats are backing student loan help, while Republicans question the costs. (CNN, WESH, WXIX, TWITTER| @WHITEHOUSE @SENJOHNBARRASSO @CHUCKGRASSLEY)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – There is more good news for those who will be able to take advantage of President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue stated that student loan forgiveness is not subject to being taxed in the Palmetto State.

In a tweet, the SCDOR stated that in May 2022, the South Carolina General Assembly adopted IRC Section 108(f)(5).

“To the extent a student described in IRC Section 108(f)(5) is forgiven for federal Income Tax purposes and excluded from federal taxable income, then the amount is also excluded from South Carolina taxable income,” the SCDOR explained.

A couple of weeks ago, Biden announced that he will cancel $10,000 in federal student loans. It applies to those who earn less than $125,000 a year, or $250,000 for couples who file taxes jointly. And Pell Grant recipients will be eligible for an additional $10,000 in debt relief for a total of $20,000 that could potentially be canceled.

To receive loan forgiveness relief, borrowers will need to fill out an application. The application is expected to be available by early October.

CLICK HERE for more information on the federal student loan forgiveness and to make sure you’re prepared.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened at 6:13 p.m. on Sunday.
One killed in crash involving two motorcycles and pickup truck
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’
Shooting at northeast Charlotte gas station leaves one dead
Shooting at northeast Charlotte gas station leaves one dead
Homeless encampment in Charlotte
Homeless population steadily increasing in Charlotte-Mecklenburg area
More than 4,800 Duke Energy customers were without power on Sunday.
Nearly 5,000 Duke Energy customers in southwest Charlotte were without power after equipment went offline

Latest News

Wrapping up busy Labor Day travel weekend
Wrapping up busy Labor Day travel weekend
Shooting at northeast Charlotte gas station leaves one dead
Homicide investigation underway at northeast Charlotte gas station
The history of downtown Matthews
WBTV spoke to Barbara Taylor, director of the Matthews Heritage Museum, to learn more about the...
Historian talks town history as thousands gather for Matthews Alive festival