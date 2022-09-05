Shooting at northeast Charlotte gas station leaves one dead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are looking for answers after one person was killed early Monday morning outside of a gas station in northeast Charlotte.

Police say they got a call around 2:30 a.m. about a downed person off West Sugar Creek Road, near W.T. Harris Boulevard.

Officials say they found one person at the scene who had been shot and killed.

This is still an active investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective, or leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

