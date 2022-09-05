Judge grants Trump bid for special master in Mar-a-Lago case

The Justice Department is refuting a flurry of allegations from former President Trump. (CNN/WPTV/POOL/NEWSMAX/REAL AMERICA'S VOICE)
By ERIC TUCKER
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Monday granted a request by former President Donald Trump’s legal team to appoint a special master to review documents seized by the FBI during a search of his Florida home last month.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon came despite the objections of the Justice Department, which said an outside legal expert was not necessary in part because officials had already completed their review of potentially privileged documents. The judge had previously signaled her inclination to approve a special master, asking a department lawyer during arguments this month, “What is the harm?”

The appointment may slow the pace of the department’s investigation into the presence of top-secret information at Mar-a-Lago, but it is unlikely to affect any investigative decisions or the ultimate outcome of the probe.

The FBI is investigating the presence of top-secret information at Mar-a-Lago. (CNN, POOL, NATIONAL ARCHIVES, DOJ)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

