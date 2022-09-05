Isolated rain for midweek, with more rain possible this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain will taper off tonight, with patchy dense fog possible overnight. Scattered rain and storms return on Wednesday, with more rounds of rain and storms possible for the weekend.

More breaks of sunshine for Tuesday afternoon, with upper 80s.

Scattered rain for Wednesday, with highs in the mid-80s.

More rounds of rain and storms could be impactful for the weekend.

A Flood Watch continues for the NC mountains and foothills through early tonight, with rain tapering off overnight. Patchy dense fog will be possible for the Tuesday morning commute, with low temperatures around 70 degrees for the piedmont, and around 60 degrees for the mountains.

Tuesday will feature more breaks of sunshine, with warmer temperatures, with highs in the upper 80s for the piedmont, and mid-70s in the mountains.

Scattered rain and a few storms are possible for Wednesday, with afternoon high temperatures ranging from the mid-80s for the piedmont to mid-70s in the mountains.

Thursday and Friday will feature isolated storms, with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 80s.

A better chance for scattered rain and storms will be possible for this weekend, with afternoon high temperatures around 80 degrees. A First Alert may get issued for this weekend, so stay tuned to more WBTV Weather updates through the week, as rain chances could impact weekend outdoor activities, such at Charlotte FC’s match at 1pm Saturday, and the Carolina Panthers game at 1 pm on Sunday.

The active weather holiday has had first responders and our crews responding to multiple crashes and events throughout the day.

Tropical Update: Hurricane Danielle will move into the northern Atlantic Ocean, and could even have impacts for Great Britain into early next week. We are also closely watching Tropical Storm Earl, which is forecasted to become a hurricane by midweek, and a major hurricane by the end of the week. Tropical Storm Early may impacts for Bermuda, yet is not expected to have impacts for the U.S. We are also closely monitoring a weather disturbances that are moving off the continent of Africa, and could become tropical in the coming days.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

