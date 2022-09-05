NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

First Alert issued for a wet Labor Day holiday

Flood Watches have also been issued for the High Country.
A soggy day is in the forecast with rounds of rain and storms through tonight from the mountains into the Charlotte metro area.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Unsettled weather is in store for Labor Day with periods of rain and storms across the region.

  • First Alert Today: High rain chance, cloudy & cool
  • Isolated storms through mid-week
  • Cool down by the end of the week

A soggy day is in the forecast with rounds of rain and storms through tonight from the mountains into the Charlotte metro area. High temperatures will linger in the low 80s with cloudy skies.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for Ashe, Watauga, Avery, Caldwell, Burke, and Alexander counties through this evening.

It’ll be a dry and mild start to Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 60s and areas of fog. Rain chances will be much lower with only an isolated shower/storm during the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures will rise to the upper 80s.

Wednesday will bring a few showers and storms during the afternoon/evening with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Rain chances will increase Thursday into the weekend with scattered storms expected for each day with cooler high temperatures in the low 80s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Enjoy your Labor Day!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened at 6:13 p.m. on Sunday.
One killed in crash involving two motorcycles and pickup truck
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’
Homeless encampment in Charlotte
Homeless population steadily increasing in Charlotte-Mecklenburg area
More than 4,800 Duke Energy customers were without power on Sunday.
Nearly 5,000 Duke Energy customers in southwest Charlotte were without power after equipment went offline
A tractor trailer led a state troopers on a chase before overturning on I-77 on Saturday night.
Man driving tractor-trailer injured after leading troopers on chase through multiple counties

Latest News

First Alert: Unsettled weather is in store for Labor Day
First Alert issued for Labor Day with chances for heavy rain in the forecast
First Alert issued for Labor Day with chances for heavy rain in the forecast
Futurecast
First Alert issued for Labor Day with chances for heavy rain in the forecast
First Alert issued for second half of Labor Day weekend
First Alert issued for second half of Labor Day weekend