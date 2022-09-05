First Alert issued for a wet Labor Day holiday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Unsettled weather is in store for Labor Day with periods of rain and storms across the region.

First Alert Today: High rain chance, cloudy & cool

Isolated storms through mid-week

Cool down by the end of the week

A soggy day is in the forecast with rounds of rain and storms through tonight from the mountains into the Charlotte metro area. High temperatures will linger in the low 80s with cloudy skies.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for Ashe, Watauga, Avery, Caldwell, Burke, and Alexander counties through this evening.

A soggy day in the forecast for today with high rain chances across the region. A Flood Watch is in effect for our mountain and foothill counties through this evening.



Umbrellas & ponchos are needed for any outdoor plans today! pic.twitter.com/CFwrr0PxaU — Bekah Birdsall (@WeatherBBird) September 5, 2022

It’ll be a dry and mild start to Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 60s and areas of fog. Rain chances will be much lower with only an isolated shower/storm during the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures will rise to the upper 80s.

Wednesday will bring a few showers and storms during the afternoon/evening with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Rain chances will increase Thursday into the weekend with scattered storms expected for each day with cooler high temperatures in the low 80s.

Enjoy your Labor Day!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

