Family remembers 7-year-old boy, seven years after he was shot and killed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For one family in Charlotte, Labor Day weekend brings back unbearable memories.

Seven years ago today, 7-year-old Kevin Rodas was shot and killed when he was outside at a birthday party.

As police continue to investigate his murder, his family has not given up hope justice will be served.

The family describes Rodas as a smart boy, who wanted to be a firefighter.

In Spanish, Rodas’ mother Maria Gladis Rodas Amaya says, he was very happy and loved to play.

She told WBTV’s Dee Dee Gatton about the day they gathered for a birthday party on September 5, 2015.

She says, her son went out to play and pick up his candy, only to lose his life.

Just before 9 pm, Rodas and other children were outside breaking a piñata when shots rang out.

“And we all ran. But I wanted to save my cousin Kevin, but he was already – he was the first one shot in the head, " said Rodas’ cousin Cristian Rodas.

Cristian says, his stepdad and two other family members were shot but are okay.

Rodas died from his injuries.

Seven years later, his family deals with the pain of their loss every day.

“For us, it’s very hard to sleep, because we know they’re out there,” Cristian said. “Every day I wonder why would they do this, who would do it.”

The family continues to hope for justice, asking anyone who knows anything to come forward so whoever is responsible will be held accountable.

Rodas would be 14 years old on Monday.

WBTV reached out to CMPD for any new information in this case but did not hear back.

