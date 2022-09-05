NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Family remembers 7-year-old boy, seven years after he was shot and killed

The family describes Rodas as a smart boy, who wanted to be a firefighter.
Seven years ago today, 7-year-old Kevin Rodas was shot and killed when he was outside at a birthday party.
By Dee Dee Gatton
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For one family in Charlotte, Labor Day weekend brings back unbearable memories.

Seven years ago today, 7-year-old Kevin Rodas was shot and killed when he was outside at a birthday party.

As police continue to investigate his murder, his family has not given up hope justice will be served.

The family describes Rodas as a smart boy, who wanted to be a firefighter.

In Spanish, Rodas’ mother Maria Gladis Rodas Amaya says, he was very happy and loved to play.

She told WBTV’s Dee Dee Gatton about the day they gathered for a birthday party on September 5, 2015.

She says, her son went out to play and pick up his candy, only to lose his life.

Just before 9 pm, Rodas and other children were outside breaking a piñata when shots rang out.

“And we all ran. But I wanted to save my cousin Kevin, but he was already – he was the first one shot in the head, " said Rodas’ cousin Cristian Rodas.

Cristian says, his stepdad and two other family members were shot but are okay.

Rodas died from his injuries.

Seven years later, his family deals with the pain of their loss every day.

“For us, it’s very hard to sleep, because we know they’re out there,” Cristian said. “Every day I wonder why would they do this, who would do it.”

The family continues to hope for justice, asking anyone who knows anything to come forward so whoever is responsible will be held accountable.

Rodas would be 14 years old on Monday.

WBTV reached out to CMPD for any new information in this case but did not hear back.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened at 6:13 p.m. on Sunday.
One killed in crash involving two motorcycles and pickup truck
Shooting at northeast Charlotte gas station leaves one dead
Shooting at northeast Charlotte gas station leaves one dead
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’
Homeless encampment in Charlotte
Homeless population steadily increasing in Charlotte-Mecklenburg area
More than 4,800 Duke Energy customers were without power on Sunday.
Nearly 5,000 Duke Energy customers in southwest Charlotte were without power after equipment went offline

Latest News

Wrapping up busy Labor Day travel weekend
Wrapping up busy Labor Day travel weekend
Matthews Alive wraps up Monday, helping businesses all weekend
Neighbors describe scary situation surrounding Gaston County police shooting
Family remembers 7-year-old boy, seven years after he was shot and killed
Shooting at northeast Charlotte gas station leaves one dead
Homicide investigation underway at northeast Charlotte gas station