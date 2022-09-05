NC DHHS Flu
Expect Flood Warnings in the foothills and mountains

Doppler radar showed heavy rain falling across the warning areas. Two to three inches of rain have fallen in the last six hours.
Flash Flood Warning
Flash Flood Warning
By Cheri Pruitt and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg) - The National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg issued a flash flood warning to western Burke, southwestern Caldwell, eastern McDowell, and northeastern Rutherford counties until 4:45 p.m.

At 12:50 p.m., Doppler radar showed heavy rain falling across the warning areas. Two to three inches of rain have fallen in the last six hours. More rainfall is possible for this after one to two inches of rainfall.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding in Lenoir, Morganton, Marion, Rutherfordton, Gamewell, Salem, Cajah`s Mountain, Drexel, Glen Alpine, Lake James State Park, Lake James, Table Rock, South Mountains State Park, Lake Rhodhiss, Oak Hill, Nebo, Dysartsville, Glenwood, Ashford and Fero.

