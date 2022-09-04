NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

TikTok star dies in skydiving accident

A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and philosophy student at the University of Toronto.(Source: CTV Network via CNN)
By CTV Network Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 2:07 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (CTV Network) - Authorities are investigating the fatal skydiving accident of a 21-year-old TikTok star from Canada.

Funeral services were held Friday for 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, better known by her TikTok handle “philosatea.” She was a philosophy student at the University of Toronto.

Pardazi posted about taking skydiving lessons in her last TikTok post on Aug. 22.

Skydive Toronto has acknowledged there was a fatal accident Aug. 27 involving a student. The student skydiver reportedly released the main parachute at an altitude too low for it to properly inflate.

Friends told CTV News Toronto it was Pardazi’s first solo dive. The 21-year-old was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

“Tanya had an interest in anything that was new and adventurous,” said her childhood friend, Melody Ozgoli. “Life was too boring for her, and she was always trying to do something adventurous.”

Canada’s South Simcoe Police Service is investigating the accident.

Copyright 2022 CTV Network via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

John “Junkyard” Jandrew was charged with murder on Friday
Man faces murder charge in case originally thought to have been an overdose
Leon Fortner (pictured right) with his wife (Mary) and son (Phillip)
Charlotte’s gaming community remembers man killed in parking lot hit-and-run
Wuanell Hernandez and Christian Tyson
Names of Concord Mills Mall shooting suspects released
Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
Police: Man who reportedly flew plane over Mississippi, made threats faces criminal charges
Homeless encampment in Charlotte
Homeless population steadily increasing in Charlotte-Mecklenburg area

Latest News

The win came after the team received new uniforms from the Houston Texans and an invitation to...
Uvalde High wins first football game of season
The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion leaves an indelible mark, not only on tennis but all of...
Serena Williams' legendary tennis career comes to likely end
A raging California wildfire has displaced thousands of people in the small community of Weed...
Fast-moving Calif. wildfire destroys homes, forces evacuations
According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford...
2 kids killed, 2 in serious condition after Mo. car crash