Renderings: NASCAR begins work on its sleek new local facilities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios Charlotte) - NASCAR kicked off construction last week on a new state-of-the-art facility out in Concord that’ll house its productions operations.

About 125 employees who had worked in Uptown at 550 South (550 S. Caldwell, formerly called the NASCAR Plaza) will move into this new building.

The new 58,000-square-foot Concord facility will be built on the property adjacent to NASCAR’s research and development center in Concord.

Redline Design Group is the architect on the project. Choate Construction is the general contractor.

It’s expected to be fully operational in time for the 2024 season, per a recent statement from NASCAR.

Why it matters: NASCAR adds to a growing list of companies moving some or all of its operations from Uptown Charlotte in recent years.

Employers such as Grant Thornton and Alston & Bird have opted to leave their longtime Uptown offices for new ones in South End, for instance.

Between the lines: NASCAR wanted a dedicated new facility because of the growth the organization has seen in content and live productions.

Since 2018, NASCAR’s live productions have more than doubled. This new facility will be larger and will feature advanced technology necessary for live productions, per NASCAR.

Flashback: Concord City Council approved incentives for the new NASCAR facility back in May, as CBJ reported. NASCAR plans to invest $28.5 million into the project.

Of note: NASCAR is maintaining a presence in Uptown at 550 South. Employees who are not with NASCAR Productions are still working from there.

NASCAR’s name may no longer be on the building , but it’s still one of the largest tenants at 550 South, according to Foundry Commercial, which handles the building’s leasing. NASCAR still occupies three floors of the building.

Renderings are courtesy of Redline Design Group.

Concord NASCAR facility renderings (Redline Design Group via Axios Charlotte)

