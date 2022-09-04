NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Renderings: NASCAR begins work on its sleek new local facilities

About 125 employees who had worked in Uptown at the formerly-called NASCAR Plaza will move into this new building.
NASCAR wanted a dedicated new facility because of the growth the organization has seen in...
NASCAR wanted a dedicated new facility because of the growth the organization has seen in content and live productions.(Axios Charlotte)
By Katie Peralta Soloff
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios Charlotte) - NASCAR kicked off construction last week on a new state-of-the-art facility out in Concord that’ll house its productions operations.

  • About 125 employees who had worked in Uptown at 550 South (550 S. Caldwell, formerly called the NASCAR Plaza) will move into this new building.
  • The new 58,000-square-foot Concord facility will be built on the property adjacent to NASCAR’s research and development center in Concord.
  • Redline Design Group is the architect on the project. Choate Construction is the general contractor.

It’s expected to be fully operational in time for the 2024 season, per a recent statement from NASCAR.

Why it matters: NASCAR adds to a growing list of companies moving some or all of its operations from Uptown Charlotte in recent years.

Between the lines: NASCAR wanted a dedicated new facility because of the growth the organization has seen in content and live productions.

  • Since 2018, NASCAR’s live productions have more than doubled. This new facility will be larger and will feature advanced technology necessary for live productions, per NASCAR.

Flashback: Concord City Council approved incentives for the new NASCAR facility back in May, as CBJ reported. NASCAR plans to invest $28.5 million into the project.

Of note: NASCAR is maintaining a presence in Uptown at 550 South. Employees who are not with NASCAR Productions are still working from there.

Renderings are courtesy of Redline Design Group.

Concord NASCAR facility renderings
Concord NASCAR facility renderings(Redline Design Group via Axios Charlotte)

Copyright 2022 Axios Charlotte. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John “Junkyard” Jandrew was charged with murder on Friday
Man faces murder charge in case originally thought to have been an overdose
Leon Fortner (pictured right) with his wife (Mary) and son (Phillip)
Charlotte’s gaming community remembers man killed in parking lot hit-and-run
Wuanell Hernandez and Christian Tyson
Names of Concord Mills Mall shooting suspects released
Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
Police: Man who reportedly flew plane over Mississippi, made threats faces criminal charges
Homeless encampment in Charlotte
Homeless population steadily increasing in Charlotte-Mecklenburg area

Latest News

Looking into the NC A&T and NCCU rivalry
Looking into the NC A&T and NCCU rivalry
North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass during the second quarter of an NCAA...
Maye’s 5 TDs lift UNC over Appalachian State 63-61
One day after a special graduation ceremony and jersey retirement at Davidson College, NBA...
Charlotte native and NBA superstar Steph Curry presented with key to city
Steph Curry receives key to the city of Charlotte