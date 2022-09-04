Police: 5 people injured in downtown shooting

NC DHHS Flu
By Dylan Leatherwood and Bryce Jacquot
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 1:54 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police say five people have been injured after an early-morning shooting Sunday.

Officers responded to King Street and Morris Street around 12:55 a.m. for gunshots, according to Charleston Police spokesperson Lieutenant Corey Taylor.

The five victims are all adults and were taken to be treated at area hospitals.

None of the injuries are life-threatening, according to police.

Officers detained a number of people during their investigation and arrested and charged 2 people with firearm violations.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston Police Department at 843-743-7200.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

