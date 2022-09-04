NC DHHS Flu
One killed in crash involving two motorcycles and pickup truck

Crash happened Sunday night in Spencer
The crash happened just after 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.
The crash happened just after 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed on Sunday night in a crash involving two motorcycles and a pickup truck in the Rowan County town of Spencer.

Officials with the Spencer Fire Department said emergency responders were dispatched at 6:13 p.m. to the crash in the 900 block of N. Salisbury Avenue. The location is near a retirement center.

One person who was one a motorcycle died after the motorcycle struck the pickup truck, officials said.

N. Salisbury Avenue was closed in both directions for some time while Spencer Police investigated the accident.

No additional information was released.

