Nearly 5,000 Duke Energy customers in southwest Charlotte are without power after equipment goes offline

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 4,800 Duke Energy customers in the Steele Creek area are currently without power, according to the company’s power outage map.

The outages were first reported around 10 a.m. on Sunday, and were reportedly caused by equipment going offline.

Duke’s outage map says power is estimated to be restored around 3:30 on Sunday afternoon.

