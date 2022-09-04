First Alert issued for Labor Day with chances for heavy rain in the forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Periods of heavy rain will be possible west of Charlotte through Labor Day. For Charlotte and areas south of I-40 there will be pockets scattered of showers and a few thunderstorms.

Labor Day First Alert: Showers likely, cooler temperatures.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, a few rumbles of thunder.

Wednesday: Scattered showers and storms late.

A slow-moving area of low pressure to our northwest will bring chances for showers to our area through Wednesday.

For tonight, expect showers at times along with some rumbles of thunder. Lows will range from lower 60s in the mountains to lower 70s across the piedmont.

Seven-day forecast (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Labor Day will be warm but wet at times with occasional showers off-and-on throughout the day. Periods of heavy rain will be possible at times across the mountains and the foothills.

Highs on Monday will range from the lower 70s in the mountains to mid to upper 80s across the piedmont.

For Tuesday there will be a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s. Most of Wednesday looks mostly sunny to partly cloudy but there will be a chance for some scattered thunderstorms late in the afternoon; expect highs in the upper 80s.

A stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible on Thursday and Friday otherwise conditions look dry. Highs on Thursday and Friday will range from the low to mid-80s.

Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Earl continues to slowly move northwest and is expected to impact Puerto Rico with heavy rain. Hurricane Danielle remains over the northern Atlantic and will not have an impact on land.

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

