NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Tropical Storm Earl forms east of Leeward Islands

Tropical Storm Earl is pictured in this still from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Tropical Storm Earl is pictured in this still from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's GOES Image Viewer.(NOAA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters say Tropical Storm Earl has formed east of the Northern Leeward Islands and is threatening to unleash heavy rains and gusty squalls in the region.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Earl formed late Friday and was headed west-northwest on a course expected to take it near or just north of the Northern Leeward Islands on Saturday.

Late Friday, the storm was centered about 185 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands and had top sustained winds of 40 mph.

Forecasters said some slight strengthening was possible in the next few days.

They warned of the possibility of some rapidly rising rivers in Puerto Rico and a flash flood threat.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wuanell Hernandez and Christian Tyson
Names of Concord Mills Mall shooting suspects released
Anthony Scott Amey has been charged in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash at the...
Man arrested after deadly hit-and-run at Concord Walmart over parking space dispute
After several decades of service to the Hickory community, the Snack Bar is closing down.
Longtime Hickory restaurant closing after 75 years because of staff shortages
Crash Morrison lost both legs after he was struck by a car while he was standing behind a...
Rowan man loses both legs in traffic accident
John “Junkyard” Jandrew was charged with murder on Friday
Man faces murder charge in case originally thought to have been an overdose

Latest News

Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
Police: Plane circling Mississippi city threatens to crash
Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
RAW: Plane circling Mississippi city threatens to crash
FILE - While Trump notched a long list of wins in GOP primaries this summer, many of the...
Trump rallies for Oz, Mastriano in Pa. amid midterm worries
U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Mexican officials made the discovery Thursday while...
Border Patrol: 9 migrants found dead in Rio Grande at Texas