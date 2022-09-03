NC DHHS Flu
Pedestrian killed following collision in east Charlotte

The incident happened in the 5400 block of Camp Stewart Road.
A pedestrian was killed following a collision with a vehicle early Saturday morning.
A pedestrian was killed following a collision with a vehicle early Saturday morning.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after a collision with a vehicle in east Charlotte early Saturday morning.

According to Medic, the incident happened in the 5400 block of Camp Stewart Road.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

It is unclear if any suspects are currently being sought or if any charges will be pressed.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

