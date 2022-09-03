One killed in crash on I-77 after truck towing trailer loses control, overturns in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed following a crash on I-77 in York County on Friday night, officials said.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the incident happened around 8:31 p.m. when a Nissan Frontier, which was towing a trailer, attempted to enter I-77 near Sutton Road and lost control.

After the Nissan lost control, it overturned and collided with a Chevrolet Silverado.

The driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene. He has since been identified as 51-year-old James Laws of Chester, S.C.

The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured.

Officials say an autopsy and toxicology report will be completed next week.

The incident remains under investigation.

