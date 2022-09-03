Man faces murder charge in case originally thought to have been an overdose

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - 33-year-old John “Junkyard” Jandrew of Cabarrus County has now been charged with murder in a case that dates back to October, 2021.

T.J. Long was found dead on a couch in the basement of a home at 375 Ted Lane on October 17. His death initially was reported as an overdose.

According to the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, witnesses at the scene who spoke to investigators said they last saw Long alive at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 16. A group that was previously at the Ted Lane house went to another house on Duke Drive to take showers. Investigators said that the group went back to check on Long after a man came to the Duke Drive house and told them that he heard gunshots.

When first responders arrived they found a gunshot wound near the base of Long’s neck, according to deputies. Long’s father, who was at the home, said he heard gunshots, but he didn’t check what happened.

Jandrew is also the suspect in an assault case that happened in December in Rockwell. Jandrew was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Investigators identified the victim as 32-year-old Juan Marcelino Gomez.

The shooting happened on Carter Loop Road in Rockwell. Jandrew was out on bond for similar charges stemming from an incident also investigated by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office in July.

Jandrew was charged with Long’s murder on Friday. He is being held without bond. He has a court date of September 6.

